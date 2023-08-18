Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

