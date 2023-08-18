Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 94,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 102,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 138,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 72,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 7,383,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

