Cisco Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.66.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

