Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.62 billion.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.66.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 387.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

