Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $59.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $59.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.66.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 6,078,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599,775. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.