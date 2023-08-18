Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Citigroup by 15.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,251,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,565,000 after buying an additional 302,588 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in Citigroup by 6,798.7% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 319,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,375,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513,900. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

