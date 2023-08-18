Citigroup Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $174.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $200.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.