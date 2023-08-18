Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. Citizens has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.13.

Get Citizens alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other Citizens news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $91,601.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 11,890 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,481.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $150,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 15,909 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $91,601.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.