Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. Citizens has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.13.
In other Citizens news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $91,601.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 11,890 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,481.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $150,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 15,909 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $91,601.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
