Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,037. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

