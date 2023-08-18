Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

