CNB Bank Acquires Shares of 2,051 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $55,612,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,337,000 after buying an additional 568,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

