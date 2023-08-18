CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CNB Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $537.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $510.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $552.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

