CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,061,426 shares of company stock valued at $31,196,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

