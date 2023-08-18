CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,170,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

