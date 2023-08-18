CNB Bank Sells 49 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

