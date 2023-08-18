CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,203. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.