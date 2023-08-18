Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

