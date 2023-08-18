Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

Cognex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 213,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.