Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

