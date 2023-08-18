Cohu (COHU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Cohu had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Cohu Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COHU opened at $35.55 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cohu by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohu by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

