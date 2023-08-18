Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,963,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

