Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, insider David Andrew Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,242.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Andrew Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,154 shares of company stock valued at $198,272. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,030,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

