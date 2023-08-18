Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 12,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $473,120.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Andrew Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,242.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,154 shares of company stock worth $198,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

