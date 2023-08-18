Comparing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A Riskified $261.25 million 2.81 -$103.99 million ($0.42) -10.67

Analyst Recommendations

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 1 5 0 2.83

Riskified has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Volatility and Risk

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% -16.67% Riskified -25.53% -13.48% -11.06%

Summary

Riskified beats CF Acquisition Corp. VIII on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

