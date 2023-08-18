Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 256.42%.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,007,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 401,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

