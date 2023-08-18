Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 4.1%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 504,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,207,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Price Performance

Insider Activity at Compass

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,273.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.