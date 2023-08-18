Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,679. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

