Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Consolidated Water by 200.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $331,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Water by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

