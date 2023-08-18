Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,850.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$2,850.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CNSWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,300.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNSWF
Constellation Software Trading Down 2.2 %
Constellation Software’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.