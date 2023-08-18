Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,850.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$2,850.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,300.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNSWF

Constellation Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,956.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,198.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,048.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,922.48.

Constellation Software’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.