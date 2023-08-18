Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $47,941.41 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

