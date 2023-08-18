Contrasting Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $624.96 million 1.83 $28.18 million $0.18 56.67 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.9% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harmonic and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 5 1 3.17 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.37%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 3.40% 11.78% 5.48% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68%

Summary

Harmonic beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Broadband segment offers CableOS software-based broadband access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to broadband operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training, as well as SaaS-related support and deployment. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. Harmonic Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

