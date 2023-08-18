Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 94,198 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cool in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cool Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Cool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cool in the first quarter worth about $25,996,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cool in the first quarter worth about $23,543,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cool in the second quarter worth about $12,290,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cool in the first quarter worth about $6,961,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cool in the first quarter worth about $6,017,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

