Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 137,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,529. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,367. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.