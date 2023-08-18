CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

