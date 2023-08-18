Cormark Trims IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Target Price to C$5.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0933093 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

