Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

OFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 294,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

