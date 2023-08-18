Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Up 0.4 %

Costamare stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 102,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Costamare by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

