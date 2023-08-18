CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CRAI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,558. The stock has a market cap of $749.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

