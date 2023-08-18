Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.11. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 6,018 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 9,700 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,119,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,272,090.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 9,119,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,971 shares of company stock valued at $300,078. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $5,526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.