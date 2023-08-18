Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.11. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 6,018 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.
In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 9,700 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,119,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,272,090.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 9,119,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,582.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,971 shares of company stock valued at $300,078. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $5,526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
