Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $118.33 and a twelve month high of $160.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

