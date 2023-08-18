Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,247 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $169,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.37 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.