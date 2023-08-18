Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of CME Group worth $160,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 139,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,681 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 154.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Shares of CME opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

