Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $125,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,768,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

TT opened at $197.63 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

