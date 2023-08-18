Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $132,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

