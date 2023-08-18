Credit Suisse AG Has $129.36 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Schlumberger worth $129,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.