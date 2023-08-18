Credit Suisse AG Has $144.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $144,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

