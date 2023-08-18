Credit Suisse AG Has $166.08 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $166,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $236.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

