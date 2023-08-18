Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,494 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $177,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.