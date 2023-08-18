Credit Suisse AG Sells 114 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $139,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $796.73 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.22 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $749.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.