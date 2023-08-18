Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CEQP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

